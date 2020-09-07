Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 383 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.08. 1,545,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

