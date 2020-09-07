Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 4,681 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.09. 20,440,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,747,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

