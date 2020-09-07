Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 7,685 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $93.44. 872,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

