Smithfield Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 1.1% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,437. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

