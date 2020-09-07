SONO Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, SONO has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,729.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00732735 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,363.30 or 0.99881768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.01722594 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00131512 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00073422 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . SONO’s official website is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

