South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

