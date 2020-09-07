SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

Shares of SOUHY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.