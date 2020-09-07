SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.