SpeedCash (SCS) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. SpeedCash has a total market capitalization of $3,441.46 and $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

