Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will post $242.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.43 million. Spire posted sales of $225.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 241,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,913,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 790,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,880,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,187,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 137,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

