SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 9.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in SPX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SPX by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1,937.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

