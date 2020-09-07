Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €57.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.33 ($59.22).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €46.58 ($54.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

