Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.38.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,941,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287,837 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,526,000 after buying an additional 766,988 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 357.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,784,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,670,000 after buying an additional 1,393,970 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 208,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,024,000 after buying an additional 892,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. 99,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

