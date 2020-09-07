Starbase Market Capitalization Reaches $180,936.90 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $180,936.90 and approximately $2,322.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045218 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.89 or 0.05119412 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.