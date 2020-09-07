State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in State Street were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,514. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

