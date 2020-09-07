Stellar (XLM) Price Down 19.2% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0786 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bitbns, Ovis and RippleFox. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $163.25 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00119986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00044354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.01678637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00214908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00175083 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,747 coins and its circulating supply is 20,643,613,069 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BCEX, Kucoin, BitMart, Gate.io, Liquid, ABCC, OKEx, Binance, Kryptono, GOPAX, Kuna, Stellarport, CryptoMarket, CoinEgg, RippleFox, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Koineks, Ovis, CEX.IO, OTCBTC, Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bitfinex, Koinex, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Poloniex, Bittrex, Huobi, C2CX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

