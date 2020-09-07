Stifel Nicolaus Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $375.00

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.42.

Shares of COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit