Stifel Nicolaus Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $375.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.42.

Shares of COST opened at $346.57 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

