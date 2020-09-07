STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.35 ($32.18).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €23.64 ($27.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.09. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

