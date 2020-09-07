SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.88.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,208. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.73. 457,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.96. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.