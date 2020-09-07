Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

