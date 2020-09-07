Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will report sales of $69.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.66 million. Talend reported sales of $62.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $278.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.30 million to $278.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.07 million, with estimates ranging from $312.23 million to $319.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

TLND stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 319,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $52,176.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 604,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,439,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,533. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Talend by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

