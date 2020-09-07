Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

TGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.03. 3,286,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,963. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

