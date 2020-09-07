Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

TGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.03. 3,286,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,963. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.05.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit