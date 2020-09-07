Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $43,759,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $7.19 on Wednesday, hitting $389.39. 144,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $409.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.30 and its 200 day moving average is $350.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

