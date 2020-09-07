Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 870.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694,709 shares during the period. Telefonica Brasil comprises about 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Telefonica Brasil worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE VIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

