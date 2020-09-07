TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELIA Co A B/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TLSNY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.82. 39,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. TELIA Co A B/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TELIA Co A B/ADR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TELIA Co A B/ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

