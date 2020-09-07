Telsey Advisory Group Raises Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $230.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.17. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

