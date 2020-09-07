Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $554,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 55.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 42.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,850 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.