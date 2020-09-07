Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report sales of $45.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the highest is $46.71 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $43.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $183.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.90 million to $185.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.39 million, with estimates ranging from $190.40 million to $200.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

A number of analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

TRNO stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. 309,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,605. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $659,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

