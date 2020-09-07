Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $96,591.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,681,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,419,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

