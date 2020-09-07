TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.59. 1,071,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,678. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.08 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien bought 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 143,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,438.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,939.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 621,568 shares of company stock valued at $307,199 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

