the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist increased their price target on the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

MGNI stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $744.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.55. the Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

In other the Rubicon Project news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,195.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

