The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.93.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of WU stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.
In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
