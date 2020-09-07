The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

