TOKPIE (TKP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $211.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $139,735.58 and approximately $211.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003282 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002241 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001508 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009691 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,781,007 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

