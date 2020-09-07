TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002575 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb and CoinBene. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.26 million and $20.19 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueChain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.97 or 0.05098227 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00035358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052298 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

