Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 22,461 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

DIS traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.99. 11,248,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.89, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

