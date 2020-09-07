Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 135,104 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2,004.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,104 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $92,717,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,298,000 after buying an additional 2,570,797 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $9,450,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,855. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.90%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,044.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

