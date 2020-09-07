Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 5,659 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

ANTM traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.07. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.