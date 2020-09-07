Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 647,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Vereit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vereit by 180.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

NYSE VER traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.95. 6,224,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.