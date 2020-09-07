Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,360,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $55.18. 6,807,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302,747. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.81, a P/E/G ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

