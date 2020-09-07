Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,337 shares of company stock valued at $10,271,223 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Shares of ZEN traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.24. 1,615,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,707. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

