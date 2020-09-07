Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,579 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

TEAM stock traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.54. 1,561,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90, a P/E/G ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.