Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.17 Million in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.31% of Translate Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after buying an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of TBIO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.68. 974,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,389. Translate Bio Inc has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. Also, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $141,140,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

