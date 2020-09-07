Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 30,052 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1,173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after buying an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,036,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. 1,884,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.71. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

