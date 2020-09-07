Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.39. 6,303,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

