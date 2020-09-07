Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$13.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.59.

TSE IPL opened at C$14.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 177.98%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

