Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to $2.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.72.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $277.97 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Georgetown University boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 119.7% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 11,194,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099,848 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 268.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,681,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 69,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.