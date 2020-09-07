Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Kerrisdale Advisers LLC

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 183.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Twitter comprises 9.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $88,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,824,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284,710. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $287,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,471 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

