Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $9,307,061. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after buying an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $10.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.81. The company had a trading volume of 276,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $332.85. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.