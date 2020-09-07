U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $5,524,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,130 shares of company stock worth $210,147 and have sold 1,779,812 shares worth $15,807,078. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

