Ubex Reaches One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $974,656.18 and approximately $1.07 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BitForex, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.01539633 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, BitForex, YoBit, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMart, BTC-Alpha, LBank and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

